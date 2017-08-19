What’s the Hornets’ Buzz?

Sat, 08/19/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
A successful showing on ‘Meet the Hornets Night’

“I thought it was a good night,” Gatesville athletic director and head coach Kyle Cooper said of Tuesday night’s program in which the football Hornets and support groups -- band, cheerleaders and Dazzlers -- introduced themselves to their fans.

The features of the program at McKamie Stadium were scrimmages by the freshman/junior varsity talent pool and the varsity, which worked for the better part of an hour.

“It looked like the first intrasquad scrimmage of the season,” Cooper said. “We saw a lot of things we are not doing well and some things we are doing well.

 

