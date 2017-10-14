Volleyball team needs victories
Sat, 10/14/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Gatesville’s volleyball team used a balanced attack and dominated La Vega Tuesday night to climb back into the playoff picture.
The win snapped a threegame skid against the frontrunners -- Lorena, China Spring and Robinson. Leading the attack in kills were Maci Matthews with eight, Sydney Mundkowsky seven and Sage Carson six.
The team won, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 and dispatched the Lady Pirates in less than an hour. The Hornets raced to a quick lead in each set and had little trouble disposing of their guests.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/