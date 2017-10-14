Volleyball team needs victories

Gatesville’s volleyball team used a balanced attack and dominated La Vega Tuesday night to climb back into the playoff picture.

The win snapped a threegame skid against the frontrunners -- Lorena, China Spring and Robinson. Leading the attack in kills were Maci Matthews with eight, Sydney Mundkowsky seven and Sage Carson six.

The team won, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 and dispatched the Lady Pirates in less than an hour. The Hornets raced to a quick lead in each set and had little trouble disposing of their guests.

