Thoms takes 24th place at state cross country meet

Gatesville sophomore Katrina Thoms ran her best Saturday in the state UIL cross country meet at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park. Her season-best time of 12:18 earned her the 24th spot in the Class 4A division, which had 149 runners.

Taking first was Emily Garcia of Alvarado with a time of 11:28.

Evant’s Zulma Obiedo finished sixth in the Class A girls race with a time of 12:32. Evant teammate Amy Pritchard took 77th in 14:00. Jorja Bessonett of Cumby Miller Grove won the Class A race in 12:01.

