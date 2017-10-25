Third quarter explosion provides plenty of firepower

The Gatesville Hornets took little time to refocus after the halftime celebration for homecoming.

They scored three touchdowns on three possessions in the third quarter and rolled to a schoolrecord 624 yards of offense. The school record going into this year was 509 yards and the Hornets have surpassed that nearly on a weekly basis.

The Hornets finished with 30 second half points and won going away, 47-7, over the Burnet Bulldogs.

