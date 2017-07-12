Tackle football registration will continue until August 1

Registration is underway for the Gatesville Youth Sports organization’s tackle football program.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Program officials emphasize that no exceptions will be made.

Age limits for each of the level of the program are:

* Kindergarten-second grade (9-and under by Sept. 1).

* Third and fourth grades (11 and under by Sept. 1).

* Fifth and sixth grades (13-and-under by Sept. 1).

Competition fees are $110 for one child, $210 for two children and $300 for three children.

Registration can be made in two ways: A completed registration form and a check made payable to GYS can be mailed to 4875 Moccasin Bend Rd., Gatesville, 76528, or go to www.gatesvilleyouthsports.com and register and pay on line (an additional $5 will be added to the fee to cover credit card processing).

