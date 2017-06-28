The swing is the big thing for GFC Heat

The Gatesville Fitness Center Heat worked on its hitting on Friday with coach Marcus Gilbert standing behind the girls and pitching the ball with the players batting the ball into the backstop. Players shown working on their swings are Kadence Tabers, upper left, Khloe Mathews, lower left, and Kamryn Higginbotham, lower right. The GFC Heat placed second to the Cove Dynamite in 12-and-under action and will face district play, starting Monday in Rogers

