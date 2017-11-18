Softball winners

Keith’s Trucking won the Gatesville co-ed B division softball league. Front row, left to right; Si Sheets, Amber Vessels, Katie Bartlett, Megan Pruitt, Christina Ressler, Annie May. Back row, left to right: Jamie Campos, Kristy Campos, Bobby Ressler, Corey Key, Waylon Pruitt, Brett May and Stephanie Sheets. Not pictured: Bubba Key.

