Soccer girls fall short in Lorena

The Gatesville Hornet girls soccer team traveled to Lorena Friday night to see who would remain undefeated in District 17-4A.

Gatesville was on the wrong end of a 5-4 overtime final and fell to 4-1 in district while the Lady Leopards are a perfect 4-0.

In the first half of OT, with the game on the line, the Hornets did not manage to put together any offensive drives and the Lady Leopards took two shots on Gatesville’s Cassie Medina in the first half of the overtime.

