Smart, Coward compete at Gonzales

Shaylie Smart, right, and Jenna Coward competed at the recent Texas Junior High Rodeo Association state finals in Gonzales. Smart participated in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending. Coward competed in breakaway roping and ribbon roping. Both girls competed well, but were not among the top 15 at the elite state rodeo.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/