Saddle up! It’s time for some rodeo

Gatesville’s own Jordi Edens bested all other contestants in the breakaway roping event held last week at Texas High School Rodeo Finals in Abilene. Edens roped three calves in a total of 7.510 seconds to win the state championship.

Her first place finish among 100 of the top breakaway ropers in high school rodeo has earned her a position on the Texas team that will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, WY, July 16-22.

