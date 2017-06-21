Saddle up! It’s time for some rodeo
Wed, 06/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Edens ropes high school state crown; Gatesville Youth Rodeo set July 14-15
Gatesville’s own Jordi Edens bested all other contestants in the breakaway roping event held last week at Texas High School Rodeo Finals in Abilene. Edens roped three calves in a total of 7.510 seconds to win the state championship.
Her first place finish among 100 of the top breakaway ropers in high school rodeo has earned her a position on the Texas team that will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, WY, July 16-22.
