A quick look back at the Hornets’ sports year

A quick look back at Gatesville High School athletics during the 2016-17 school year:

FALL

Football: The youthful Hornets finished 4-6 for the season, including a 1-4 reading in 13- 4A, finishing fifth.

Girls cross country: The Hornets won the 17-4A team title with senior Jordan Brock winning the individual crown. GHS finished seventh at the RegionIII-4A Meet with freshman Katrina Thoms fifth and Brock 13th. In the 4A state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Thomas was 36th and Brock 79th.

