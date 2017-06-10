Preseason adult softball tournament set for July

The Gatesville Recreation Department will stage a preseason tournament for the adult summer league softball season on Friday and Saturday, July 21-22.

The tournament will seat teams from the A, B and C divisions for the regular season, which will begin on Monday, Aug. 7.

The preseason tournament fee will be $75 per team. During the tournament there will be a daily gate fee of $2 for adults. Children 12-and-under will get in free.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/