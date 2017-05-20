Ortiz, Carroll, Mata affirm college picks

Three Gatesville seniors— Jessica Ortiz, Josh Carroll and Alex Mata—have confirmed their decisions on their athletic and academic futures.

Ortiz signed to continue her soccer career at Paris Junior College and Carroll and Mata formally committed to play basketball at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

The affirmations came in a Monday afternoon ceremony in the Gatesville gym before family members, classmates, coaches and friends.

Ortiz, the Offensive MVP in District 17-4A, scored 28 goals and made eight assists during a senior season in which she led the Hornets to a second-place finish in district and the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs

