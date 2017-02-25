Mustangs run through Hornets

The Disrtict 17-4A champion Gatesville Hornets’ magical season came to end in Groesbeck against the Madisonville Lady Mustangs in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals of the state playoffs by a score of 51- 38 Tuesday night. Gatesville went into halftime down by 20 points, but closed the gap to only five with about five minutes remaining in the game.

