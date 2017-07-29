Muegge remained alive in state action on Thursday

In the 10-and-under Texas Teenage Baseball Association state tournament, Gatesville’s Muegge Heating and Air remained alive in the losers’ bracket entering Thursday night’s action.

Muegge improved to 3-1 in the tournament Wednesday with an 8-7 victory over Teague Skinner.

The Gatesville team had to win twice Thursday night to remain alive and advance into a chance to play the Belton Dodgers for the tournament championship in the doubleelimination event.

Muegge was scheduled to play the Kerens BBALL in its first game Thursday. If they won that game, they were to play rte Belton Padres for the berth in Friday’s championship game.

