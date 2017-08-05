Morse captures TAAF vault title

Sat, 08/05/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

Gatesville has a new state champion.

Hornets sophomore Jordan Morse, competing unattached, won the 16-and-under girls pole vault at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games this past weekend at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium.

Morse cleared 10 feet, 3 inches to win the event over a pair of challengers by nine inches. A total of eight entrants competed in the event.

 

