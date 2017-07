Mobility Works won first place in the T-Ball league. Team members are, front row, from left, Izaak Casas, Cooper Schmalriede, James Sivils Leyva Jr., Kason Graham, Hunter Robinette, Adrian Jimenez. Middlerow, from left, Jonathan Ibarra, Mason Davidson, Zion Nunn, D’Angelo Lurati, Treyvion Crimm, Kade Shelton. Not pictured, Kannon Key. Top row, from left, coaches James Leyva, Zeke Casas and Lance Shelton.

