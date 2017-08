Gatesville head football coach and athletic director Kyle Cooper receives a $4,000 check from The Messenger’s Janice Velasquez from advertising sales on the annual football poster prepared by The Messenger. The posters are free to Hornets’ fans and may be picked up at 116 S. 6th Street.

