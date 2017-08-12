Meet the Hornets on tap Tuesday night

The Gatesville Hornets morphed from shorts and Tshirts to full pads late Thursday night and very early Friday morning as the highlight of Midnight Madness.

The boys of conditioning became the men of Class 4A tackle football.

In addition to the beginning of contact work, coach Kyle Cooper’s legions will face a busy week with Tuesday being both picture day at 9 a.m. and Meet the Hornets Night at approximately 6:45 p.m. at McKamie Stadium.

