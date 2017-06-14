Local athletes display talents at Victory Bowl

After blowouts in the first three contests in the two-day Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl weekend, the Saturday night football battle at the Waco ISD Stadium provided the drama missing in the baseball, softball and volleyball games.

With much of the excitement coming in the closing minutes, the Red and Blue squads deadlocked 24-24 in the ninthannual 100-yard war after the Blue’s 14-5 win in softball, the Red’s 14-4 triumph in baseball and a dominant 3-0 victory by the Blue in volleyball.

