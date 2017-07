Live Oak Baptist finished second in the T-Ball League. Team members are, front row, from left, Alex DeLaTorre, Rancher Jeffcoat, Colt Brittain, Brandon Crocker, Isaac Baker, Braylon Brown. Middle row, from left, Brayden Warren, Jaxon Shepard, Chance Hartley, Callen Streetman and Kyler Maxwell. Top row, from left, coaches David Brittain, Ryan Warren, Kyle Maxwell.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/