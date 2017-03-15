Lifters compete at regional meet

Four Gatesville Hornet power lifters had a disappointing regional meet Saturday at Smithville, but all four will be back next year for another shot at the state meet.

Mason Johnson, Travis Potter, Weston Brown and Jim Hitchcock represented Gatesville at the regional meet.

“The good news is that all four of these guys will be back next year, along with some other good young lifters,” said head coach Jason Moffett. “I feel like the guys learned a lot this year and will be driven to perform much better next season.

Johnson placed seventh in the 114-pound weight class.

