Lady Rockettes get Ortiz’d in Gatesville

The Gatesville Hornet girls soccer team began the second round of District 17-4A play at home with a 4-1 victory against Robinson Tuesday night.

“I was very proud of the way the ladies played tonight,” head coach Amanda Johnson expressed after the game. “They came out ready to take care of business as soon as the whistle blew. They worked well together and showed the ability to control the ball and keep Robinson under control.”

