La Vega explosion stops Hornets

Gatesville’s run through the gauntlet known as District 13-4A, hit another snag Friday night.

The Hornets (7-2) lost for the second straight week against one of the powers that reside in this six-team district.

No. 4 state-ranked La Vega, which churns out victories like a factory line, was too much for the Hornets Friday at Pirate Stadium in taking a 49-7 victory.

The Pirates defense held the Hornets to just 34 yards in the first half while the La Vega bunch rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead. For the game, La Vega built a 414 to 171 advantage in yards.

