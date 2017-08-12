Junior volleyball registration is extended until Aug. 25

The registration deadline for the first-year Gatesville youth volleyball -- grades 3-6 -- has been extended until Friday, Aug. 25.

Registration forms are available at the Gatesville Fitness Center and completed forms should be turned in at that location.

The fee is $45 per child and checks should be made out to the Gatesville Volleyball League.

