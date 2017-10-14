Junior high dominates in cross country meet

The Gatesville Junior High cross country teams won a district championship and had two second place finishes in Monday’s District 17-4A meet at Gatesville High School’s course. The eighth grade girls won district.

“Super proud of these kids and their hard work this season,’’ said coach Melissa Bartlett. “Fantastic kids and supportive parents.’’ The eighth grade girls had seven of the top 14 spots in the race of 25 runners

