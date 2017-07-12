Junior district focus switches from girls to boys

Four teams from the Gatesville girls softball program entered Thursday’s competition in the Texas Teenage Baseball/ Softball Association’s district tournaments with chances to advance to state events.

PHAT Bats Batting Cages (15-and-under), Leon River Mercantile (9-and-under machine pitch) and Split Endz Salon and Central Texas Ecological Systems (both 10-and-under competitors) were still alive.

But before the lights at all four venues were turned out that night all four had been eliminated, including PHAT Bats, which dropped a 7-5 decision to the Belton Elite in the semifinals of the 15-and-under tournament in Gatesville.

