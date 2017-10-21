Jonesboro sends two teams to Corpus Christi regional

Gatesville and the three local area teams will be well represented at the respective regional cross country meets Monday, Oct. 23.

Gatesville will send two teams to Huntsville to compete at the Huntsville Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park.

The district champion boys are led by Baylee Lee, who finished eighth at the district meet in Gatesville. The girls’ team is paced by sophomore Katrina Thoms.

Jonesboro has a large contingent going to compete Monday at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi course.

