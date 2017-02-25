Jonesboro, Evant and Oglesby have 14 players all-district

Oglesby, Evant and Jonesboro had a combined number of 12 girl basketball players named to the District 25-1A all-district list. The district champion Jonesboro Lady Eagles heavily dominated the list with eight selections, Evant listed four and Oglesby had two selections, both on the second team. For Jonesboro, Laney Dixon was named overall MVP. Hannah Isom was awarded offensive MVP and Erica Gilmore was selected defensive MVP.

