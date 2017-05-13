Jonesboro announces 2017 football schedules

Jonesboro, the Class 1A Division I state runner-up this past season, has announced its football schedules for the upcoming campaign.

The Eagles, who compete in District 10-1A, will be trying to extend their current streak to eight consecutive district championships.

Coach Eddie Gallegos’ Eagles compiled a 14-1 record last season, going unbeaten before losing to Gail Borden County in the state title contest at AT&T Stadium at Arlington.

