Hudson earns two medals

Cameron Hudson, an eighth grade student at Gatesville Junior High, finished his middle school golf career recently with a pair of medal-winning performances

On April 20, Hudson shot a 37 to place second at the Lampasas Middle School Invitational played at Hancock Springs in Lampasas.

Hudson tied for third with a round of 44 is his final competitive outing of the season in an invitational event hosted by Central Texas Christian at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.

