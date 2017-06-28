Hornets win state championship!

Trailing front-running Liberty Hill by seven points going into the 10th-and-final event of the State LineMAN Challenge on a drippy Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University’s Shelton Stadium, Gatesville overcame the deficit to win the Division II state championship by six points.

The tug of way, which counted double points but would reward only four of the eight teams in Division II, remained on the tournament agenda. The Panthers, a District 13-4A rival of the Hornets, appeared on their way to retaining the state championship they won last year..

