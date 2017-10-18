Hornets spikers close in on playoffs

Gatesville hoped to extend their season with another victory in its last two regular season games.

The young squad expected to clinch a postseason berth Tuesday with the final regular season home match against Hillsboro.

The Hornets beat the Lady Eagles in the first meeting. A sweep would clinch a spot for the District 17-4A squad.

“Those are our expectations every year,’’ coach Rickey Phillips said prior to Tuesday’s match at home. “Our kids put in the time, do all of the extra stuff to get better skill-wise and physically.’’

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/