Hornets spike Trojans, Badgers

After winning their first two matches of the young volleyball season on Monday and Tuesday, the Gatesville Hornets dove head first into the 38-team, Jason Landers Memorial Invitational, which ends its three-day run today (Saturday) in Austin.

And the Austin ISD event is just what coach Rickey Phillips felt his young team needed with seven players on the 11-girl roster who were making their varsity debuts this week.

