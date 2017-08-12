Hornets spike Trojans, Badgers
Sat, 08/12/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Gatesville will travel to Belton Tuesday after tournament test
After winning their first two matches of the young volleyball season on Monday and Tuesday, the Gatesville Hornets dove head first into the 38-team, Jason Landers Memorial Invitational, which ends its three-day run today (Saturday) in Austin.
And the Austin ISD event is just what coach Rickey Phillips felt his young team needed with seven players on the 11-girl roster who were making their varsity debuts this week.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/