Hornets host 48-team VB invitational

After playing 10 matches during the opening week of the season -- with mixed results -- and 6A Belton in a non-district game on Tuesday night, the Gatesville Hornets will host their own 48-team, three-division invitational tournament on Thursday through Saturday.

Gatesville and Belton each took 6-4 season marks into Tuesday’s battle. The Hornets were coming off a 4-4 showing in the 38-team Jason Landers Memorial Invitational in Austin and Belton had the momentum of winning the bronze consolation bracket of the Westwood Invitational in the suburban Austin area.

“It’s always a great weekend when we get that many teams to play here,” Hornets coach Rickey Phillips said of a tournament that will feature varsity, junior varsity and freshman action in three gyms. “All three divisions will be extremely competitive, and that’s what you are looking for in a tournament.

