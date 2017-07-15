Hornets to host 17-4A cross country

Gatesville will play host to two cross country meets this fall, including the District 17- 4A Meet on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Gatesville cross country course.

The Hornets also will host the annual Bill Bradley Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Gatesville course.

The Gatesville cross country course is located west of the school’s tennis courts. The UIL portion of the schedule will be at the traditional sites. The Region III-4A meet will by at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville on Saturday, Oct. 21.

