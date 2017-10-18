Hornets flawless for half

Senior running back T.J. Miller seems to always get his chances in a relief role.

Friday night against Lampasas, he burst out for a 50-yard run late in the game that punctuated the effort by the Hornets.

It was like he was shot out of a cannon when he broke through the line. It was another beautiful run and a burst of excitement in a 49-13 victory in the District 13-4A opener.

The Hornets needed no help in the second half because of the big lead, but just needed to run the clock.

