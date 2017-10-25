Hornets face off with No. 6 Fairfield

Gatesville’s Hornets will have a tall order in the bi-district volleyball playoffs.

The Hornets (23-16) will face off with the No. 6 state ranked Fairfield Eagles at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waco University. “They’ve got some big kids and their No. 6 in the state for a reason,’’ Gatesville coach Rickey Phillips said.

“We’re approaching it, that we have some good hitters, too and as we need everybody to be available and contribute,’’ Phillips said. “We can all play our best on one night. We don’t have to beat them but just once.’’

