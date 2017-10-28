Hornets face familiar foe in Fairfield

Gatesville faces a familiar foe in the Fairfield Eagles Tuesday in the Class 4A bi-district volleyball playoffs.

The teams met earlier this season in the semifinals of the Gatesville tournament and the upcoming playoff clash is the third time they have met in the playoffs in the last four years.

This one is the rubber match. They’ve split in the other two recent playoff meetings.

The standout player on the court for the Eagles is 6-1 junior Aaryn Scires, who literally runs the show as a middle hitter and setter.

