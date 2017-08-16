Hornets don their pads and the hitting begins during Midnight Madness

The Gatesville Hornets moved from the UIL-mandated conditioning portion of summer drills to full contact work at the team’s first-ever Midnight Madness on Friday morning at McKamie Stadium. The Hornets will get their first official challenge on Friday when they face District 4-4A D-II favorite Glen Rose in a scrimmage on the Tigers’ turf. Varsity action will begin at 6 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/