Hornets close with narrow defeat

The future looks bright for the Hornets volleyball team. Tuesday night they had one of their best showings of the year only to lose to the playoff rival Fairfield Eagles at Waco University.

All signs were good Tuesday with a brilliant rainbow popping out prior to the game to greet fans as they entered the Waco University gymnasium.

The team showed a lot of emotion and delivered with a solid outing, mixing in finesse shots with hard hits against the state’s No. 4 ranked Class 4A volleyball team.

