Hornets’ Smith earns all-district recognition

Gatesville junior Chesney Smith was named to the All- District 17-4A softball first team as a third baseman. She also was the primary pitcher for the Hornets.

The honor squad was released Saturday afternoon after district champion Lorena was eliminated in the Region III-4A finals by No. 1-ranked Liberty Hill.

The Panthers (38-2-1) advanced to the state semifinals on the strength of a pair of one-run victories, 3-2 and 2-1.

