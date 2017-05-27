Hornet softball holds annual awards program

Gatesville junior pitcher/ infielder Chesney Smith was named the Hornets’ most valuable player at the GHS softball banquet at a local restaurant on Friday, May 19.

In other team awards, Kennedy Berry and Rachel Dunahoo shared the Hornet Hustle award and Madison Leonard took the Hornet Spirit (best teammate) award. Coach Jaime Villarrial’s Hornets finished sixth in District 17-4 with a 3-9 record and were 8-17-2 for the season.

