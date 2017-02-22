Girls fourth; boys eighth in West meet

The Gatesville Hornet powerlifting teams competed at the West invitational Saturday.

It was the final invite meeting for the girls. Their regional meet will be March 2 at Academy.

The girls’ team picked up two first place ribbons and placed fourth overall at West.

Savannah Ford and Bailey Rowe won their respective weight classes.

The boys placed eighth overall with Bailey Adair leading the way with his first place finish in the 275-pound weight class.

Results for Gatesville girls:

Savannah Ford, 1st place, weight class, 259; squat, 400; bench, 195; deadlift, 330; total, 925.

