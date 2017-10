Senior Derrick Bayer (10) had a huge night with two touchdown grabs among six catches for 107 yards. His one-handed stab of a Jett Truss throw in the third quarter pushed the score to 31-7. He also ran a fake punt 45 yards, had five tackles on defense and he was the Homecoming King.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/