Gatesville rodeo begins Thursday

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:43am News Staff
Event runs through Saturday night

The 80th annual Gatesville Rodeo will be staged Thursday through Saturday nights at the Gatesville Riding Club arena.

Performances each night will begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. daily.

Admission will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

There will be a rodeo dance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Gatesville Civic Center. Admission to the dance, featuring Ed Leonard and Billy Latham, will be a wrist band from the rodeo.

In addition to the standard rodeo events, each performance also will feature mutton bustin’, team barrel racing and a calf scramble.

 

