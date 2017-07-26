Gatesville rodeo begins Thursday

The 80th annual Gatesville Rodeo will be staged Thursday through Saturday nights at the Gatesville Riding Club arena.

Performances each night will begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. daily.

Admission will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

There will be a rodeo dance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Gatesville Civic Center. Admission to the dance, featuring Ed Leonard and Billy Latham, will be a wrist band from the rodeo.

In addition to the standard rodeo events, each performance also will feature mutton bustin’, team barrel racing and a calf scramble.

