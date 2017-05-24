Gatesville qualifies for 7-on-7 state

Gatesville will be returning to the Texas 7-on-7 Division II state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Thursday and Friday, June 29-30. The Hornets swept all four of their games in their own state qualifying tournament Saturday, including a 35-32 semifinal victory over Brownwood at McKamie Stadium that nailed down the state berth.

The 16-team tournament’s other state berth went to Stephenville on the strength of a 20-13 victory over Glen Rose. Glen Rose won a coin flip with Brownwood for third place and being the event’s first alternate for the state event.

