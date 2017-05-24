Gatesville pitcher Robello selected for all-star game

Gatesville senior right-hander Colton Robello has been selected to play in the Central Texas Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game. The contest will be played at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at West High School’s new baseball facility. In other District 17-4A baseball news, Robinson and China Spring remained alive in the state playoffs. Robinson will play West Orange-Stark and China Spring will face Bridge City in the Region III-4A semifi nals this week. The Cougars and Cardinals have scheduled a three-game series in Montgomery on Thursday and Saturday

