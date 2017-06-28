Gatesville opens bid for 7-on-7 title Thursday

Gatesville will open competition in Division II of the State 7-on-7 tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday against Levelland at Veteran Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Hornets are paired in a four-team Pool E with the Lobos, Freeport Brazosport and Carthage.

After playing Levelland, Gatesville will tackle Brazosport at 3 p.m. and Carthage at 5 p.m.

