Gatesville ISD sets agenda for summer sports camps
Wed, 05/24/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
The Gatesville ISD athletic department has set dates for summer sports camps. Camp registration forms are requested to be turned in be by Wednesday. However, registration for all camps will be open until the first day of camp. Registration forms are available at all GISD campuses and on the Gatesville athletic website:
